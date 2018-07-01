Royal Enfield Continental GT to retire globally: Will be replaced by more powerful Continental 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 was seen as a bold move by the Chennai based manufacturer for multiple reasons. First and foremost being, the motorcycle was the first cafe racer Enfield and it came with a completely different styling than what Royal Enfield was used to. The bike was discontinued from the Indian market earlier this year while being on sale in the global markets. Now a report on DriveMag suggests that Royal Enfield is soon going to retire the 535cc cafe racer internationally as well. However, if you still want to buy a Royal Enfield Continental GT 535, it is not too late at the moment. A few dealerships in India have some stock of the motorcycle left and hence, you should hurry before it goes out of sale. The sales numbers of Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 have not been satisfactory right since its inception and that eventually lead to the death of the company's flagship motorcycle.

If you have been a fan of the Continental GT 535, you should not be disappointed as the company will replace it with a more powerful Continental GT 650. Royal Enfield will also launch the Interceptor 650 alongside and these two motorcycles made their global debut at 2017 EICMA motorcycle show late last year. Powering the two is the company's first 648cc, parallel twin engine. The motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit and it gets a slipper clutch as well.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The company's upcoming flagship motorcycles also get dual disc brakes with a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety. The new 650 twins will be launched in Europe first after which these will come to India towards the end of this year. The new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 are expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The prime rival will be Harley-Davidson Street 750 but as the two REs will be priced significantly lesser than the Street 750, these are expected to be a huge success for the company.

Source: DriveMag