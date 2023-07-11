Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 3rd season dates announced

Registrations for the 3rd season of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup have begun with selection rounds scheduled to take place at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on 25-27 August.

Basking in the glory of two super successful seasons, Royal Enfield has now announced the 3rd season of Continental GT Cup. Since its inception in 2021, the annual racing championship has been proving grounds for young and amateur as well as professional riders, looking to make a mark in the world of motorcycle racing.

The Chennai-based bikemaker has announced dates for the third edition of the Continental GT Cup. The racing spectacle, comprising three rounds and a total of eight races, is slated to kickstart in August 2023 and will conclude in November 2023. The first round is scheduled between 25-27 August while the second round will take place between 6-8 October. The third and final round will be held between 17-19 November.

Royal Enfield will continue with the Pro-Am series format, allowing amateur and professional racers to compete within the same grid together. Moreover, the third season of Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will take place as part of the JK National Racing Championship 2023 and is Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) certified.

Registrations for the 3rd season of Continental GT Cup are now open. Aspiring participants can register themselves either under the Professional or Amateur category based on the eligibility requirements. A total of 100 racers, consisting of 25 professionals and 75 amateurs, will be shortlisted from the registered participants to take part in the Rider Selection Programme.

Selection round for the championship will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on August 1, 2023. Filtering through the selection round, the final round will feature the top 25 riders, comprising 10 professionals and 15 amateurs.

Each participant will get a chance to swing their legs over a custom-built Continental GT-R650, re-tuned with a race ECU for better performance. Although no official figures are provided for this iteration, the stock Continental GT is powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine pumps out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque.

Since its inaugural edition in 2021, more than 1,000 aspiring racers from across the country have competed to make it to a podium finish at the Continental GT Cup. As part of Royal Enfield’s diverse global Motorsport program,the GT Cup sits alongside the Build. Train. Race. women’s racing programs in the USA, DTRA flat track racing in the UK, drag racing in Europe and India and Slide Schools in 6 different countries.