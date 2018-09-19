Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with accessories looks gorgeous! India launch, expected price & images

The highly awaited Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is set to be launched in India in November this year. The company's flagship motorcycle has been recently snapped with accessories and image have been shared by a Facebook page. This is the first time that the motorcycle is seen with accessories and these are believed to be offered officially by the manufacturer. As one can see in the images, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets a small flyscreen up front in order to look sportier. The bike also gets bar end mirrors and these have been painted in dual tone shade. While the stock Continental GT 650 gets a rear body cowl, the one shown in the image can be seen with a single seat that can accommodate a pillion as well. Besides, there is also fitment on which you can mount the saddlebags that can prove beneficial in long distance touring.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets power from a 648cc, air-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 47 bhp of power along with 52 Nm of torque. The gearbox also gets a slipper clutch that minimises the effects of engine braking during aggressive downshifts. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) being offered as standard.

The suspension set up of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with twin gas charged shock absorbers at the rear. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is expected to be launched in India at a price of under Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will begin in November with deliveries expected to commence soon after. Alongside the Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield will also launch the Interceptor 650 that will also be priced under the same price bracket.

Royal Enfield motorcycles are the first choice of many when it comes to motorcycle customisation and this is one of the reasons why the company has started offering optional accessories with its bikes. With the Continental GT 650 being one of the most important models for the company, it is quite obvious that Royal Enfield will offer multiple accessories to offer the customisation liberty to the masses. More details to follow soon, so stay tuned with us!