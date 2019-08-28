Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 reimagined as an endurance racer looks sharp!

Royal Enfield's new 650cc parallel twin packaged as a roadster - Interceptor 650 and as a cafe racer - Continental GT 650 - have both grown popular tremendously, not only in India but internationally as well. And it has been established that Royal Enfield's popularity goes beyond the end customers and they are, in fact, extremely sought after by custom bike builders. The one we're featuring today is a render image, imagined by Italian designer Oberdan Bezzi who has created an endurance racer out of the Conti 650.

There is a whole lot of changes on the Continental GT 650 which sure does look sharp and ready to race. It gets new fairing and the front fender replaced with a new bigger one for better aero. The cafe racer style seat is gone and instead it gets a high-set pillion seat with a racing cowl.

The Continental GT race machine also gets an under-engine cowl and an upswept exhaust with a small canister next to the pillion footrest. Styling highlight on the motorcycle is most definitely the Indian tricolour and the Union Jack on the fuel tank.

The footrests for the rider are anyways slightly rear set on the Continental GT 650, but this design has them pushed even further to the rear for a proper race stance. The stock spoke wheels have been replaced with alloys wrapped with Michelin slicks instead of Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres.

Modified Royal Enfield Asura: Evil face on a 500cc custom built cruiser! Must see

The 320mm single disc up front has been replaced with a twin-disc setup with a possibly larger size. The suspension setup has been upgraded with an upside down unit upfront and a monoshock at the rear.

The Continental GT 650 is powered by a 648cc parallel twin engine that puts out 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque. The motorcycle weighs 198 kg (kerb), although the endurance racer (if built) may be lighter.