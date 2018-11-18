Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ‘Midas Royale’: From Cafe Racer to a gorgeous Endurance Racer!

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was only recently launched in India along with its neutrally styled stablemate Interceptor INT 650. Royal Enfield left fans and enthusiasts gasping revealing the prices tags on the two which start at Rs 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom). And if we're being more pedantic, the prices actually start at Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom) in the state of Kerela. There's much excitement around the 650 twins and early reviews of the two are positive.

Royal Enfield motorcycles have always had a great potential for customisations and the company has also handed the Interceptor and Continental GT to top custom bike builders to work their magic. One of them is Rough Crafts in Taiwan. And the main man Winston Yeh has come up with an incredible rendition of the new Continental GT.

Winston rode the new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and came back impressed of the stock motorcycle, noticing its potential to transform into an endurance racer while showcasing his signature style.

The most prominent change is the all-new bodywork. Royal Enfield asked Winston to retain the fuel tank’s basic shape, as a nod to the original. So, a new unit was designed with the same lines but stretched to suit the style he had in mind.

The modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been fitted with KOSO lights up front and back, and an acrylic windscreen. It gets Rough Crafts tank badges, and Kingsman Seat upholstered the seat, with a stunning tobacco-to-black fade on the leather.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched in India at under Rs 2.4 lakh! Shocker but true!

Besides the cosmetic changes, the Midas Royale has also been equipped with Öhlins TTX GP TR469 monoshock and a custom swing arm from HPM Racing. Other upgrades include 17” carbon fibre wheels from BST Racing, Pirelli Diablo Superbike slicks, and a full Beringer brake set.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Midas Royale’s paint job was handled by Rough Crafts' longtime collaborator Air Runner. It’s a sublime mix of gloss carbon fibre, black, pinstriping and gold leaf work. The chroming and plating work was handled by another local expert called Anodizing.