Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 aims for speed record before India launch: Heads to Bonneville Salt Flats

The most powerful Royal Enfield motorcycles ever are all set for a formal launch. Reports suggest the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be launched globally later in the month of September, followed by their India launch. Meanwhile, Royal Enfield has deployed a Continental GT 650 on the legendary Bonneville Salt Flats with its sights on a land speed record. This exercise will definitely drum up some additional anticipation for the very new Royal Enfield twins.

A Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been prepped especially for a run at Bonneville in October. Details on the customisations have not been given out, but what we do know is that the new 650cc Royal Enfield has been given a custom-built hard-tailed frame. Underneath, this particular Conti could be the LockStock, a Continental GT-based drag bike which was commissioned by Royal Enfield in June.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been customised for its speed run in October. (Image: BikeExif)

The customised Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets Ohlins suspension setup and a little blue bottle of nitrous oxide (NOS) for that extra push. With specifications like these, the 650cc parallel twin should be good for about 100hp on the salt.

Other modifications include clip-on handlebars, extra aero wrapping around the tail but it retains the same fuel tank. The Continental GT 650 will do its Bonneville run with 18-year-old Cayla Rivas piloting it. Cayla has been riding since she was 12 and has about 12 speed records to her name already, including for this class of bike at 212 km/h.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 were first unveiled during the EICMA motorcycle show in 2017, followed by a showcase in India during Rider Mania 2017. The two will be powered by a new parallel twin engine and will be the most powerful motorcycles in Royal Enfield's lineup.

While Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 is a roadster, the Continental GT 650 is sportier with a Cafe Racer stance. When launched in India, the two would pose stiff competition to the likes of Harley-Davidson 750 series. It is expected the price tags on these two motorcycles should be within Rs 3 lakh mark.