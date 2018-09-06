Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 achieves 241 kmph top speed: What makes it super fast

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has set a new speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in the United States. The motorcycle was specially modified for this purpose and was able to hit a top speed of 241 kmph. Apart from the speed of the motorcycle, what is even impressive is the rider Cayla Rivas piloting it who is just 18 years old and a 12-time world record holder. Cayla is riding motorcycles since 12 years of age. The said Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was modified by Harris Performance and the bike entered the record books on the first day of the attempt only. The modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been built around a hardtail frame and gets Ohlins suspension set up. Also, the bike has a small bottle of NOS (Nitrous Oxide) for the extra push and go faster. The swingarm on the bike has also been modified in order to extract better performance.

Royal Enfield unveiled the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy last year. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will be launched in India towards the end of this year. The stock models get power from a 648cc, twin cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 47 bhp of power along with 52 Bn of torque. The gearbox also gets a slipper clutch to ensure smooth operation during aggressive downshifts. The two motorcycles will get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard.

The motorcycle will be launched alongside the Interceptor 650 and both bikes will arrive holding a price tag of under Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the company's most powerful motorcycles will challenge the likes of Harley Davidson Street 750 in the Indian market. More details on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!