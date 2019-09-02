Royal Enfield Classic 500 scale models launched at Rs 1,200: Here’s how to buy

Royal Enfield has launched the scale models of its Classic 500 range in India. The 1:12 scale models can be purchased online through the company's official website for India. Royal Enfield has launched the scale models of the Classic 500 range in four colour options namely Black, Battle Green, Ash and Desert Storm. In case you wish to own one, you will first have to visit the company's official website for India and after you select the scale models tab, you will be navigated to the screen through which you can buy these. By entering the pin code of your area, you can also check if the Cash on Delivery (COD) option is available in your locality.

Going into the details of the scale models, these get steerable handlebar along with free rolling wheels. The scale models also come with a working rear suspension and a side stand. The scale models have overall body dimensions of 17.5cm x 6.5cm x 10.5cm (LxBxH) and weigh just 250 grams. The usual shipping time for these Royal Enfield Classic 500 scale models is 24 hours as mentioned on the official website. If you have been a Royal Enfield fanatic and collecting scale models is something that you like, well, the company is now offering you an option to own some of these at reasonable prices.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently hiked the prices of its 650 twins in India. The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 are now dearer by 2 percent and the new prices are applicable starting 1st September, 2019. With the latest price revision, the Interceptor 650 is now costlier by Rs 5,400 while the Continental GT 650 now demands Rs 5,700 more. The price revision is also applicable in Kerala where the two bikes are on sale at a minimum ex-showroom price. In Kerala, the Interceptor 650 is dearer by Rs 4,700 while the Continental GT 650 is now costlier by Rs 5,100.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.