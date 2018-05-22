Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition revealed: Details on World War II inspired limited edition cruiser

The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition has been officially revealed and the bike is limited to 1000 units worldwide. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition takes its inspiration from the World War II model that was used by the British Flying Flea British paratroopers. In order to be precise, the new Pegasus Edition is inspired by the RE/WD 125 motorcycle that was well known as the Flying Flea. Out of the 1000 limited units, 250 units have been allocated for India while 190 will make their way to Britain. The new Royal Enfield Pegasus Edition is up for sale at a price of GBP 4,000 that translates to Rs 4.5 lakh. The price of the motorcycle in India has not been revealed as of now. In case you wish to own the motorcycle, you will have to wait till July for the online bookings to commence.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition gets military canvas panniers and these look identical to the units used during World War II. In order to do justice to the World War II treatment, the new Pegasus Edition has been fitted with blacked out exhaust, headlamp bezel, air filter and rims. Each model has a unique number on the fuel tank to offer a distinct identity.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition side profile

The new Royal Enfield Pegasus Edition will be available for sale in a total of two colour options namely Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. As military green is the official colour for the Indian Army in the country, commercial vehicles having a similar shade are not being sold here. For this reason, it is not clear at the moment whether the second shade will make its way to India or not. The India website is not showing the green colour of the motorcycle and hence, it is quite clear that the shade will not be sold here.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition gets military styled panniers

Mechanically, there are no changes on the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition model as the bike gets power from the same 499cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine that runs the standard model. The engine comes mated to a five-speed transmission and is good for producing 27 bhp of power along with 41 Nm of torque. More details expected to follow soon, so stay tuned with us!