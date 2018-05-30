Royal Enfield Classic 500 ‘Pegasus’ launched at Rs 2.49 lakh, but not everyone can buy it

Royal Enfield has officially announced the launch of the much talked about 'Pegasus' in India. The limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus is inspired by RE/WD 125 Flying Flea motorcycle that was manufactured at Royal Enfield’s facility in the UK during the World War 2. The Royal Enfield Pegasus will be limited to only 1000 units across the globe and in India, only 250 units of the Pegasus will be available for purchase. Interested customers can head to Royal Enfield official website which will exclusively cater to Pegasus sales.

Royal Enfield Pegasus will be available in wartime colour of Service Brown at a price of Rs 2,49,217/- (on-road Mumbai), starting 10 July 2018. Each of these 250 limited edition commemorative models will be available along with a set of bespoke military-style canvas panniers bearing the Pegasus logo, one helmet and a t-shirt from the Pegasus collection.

Each of the limited edition Royal Enfield Pegasus motorcycles comes authentic markings of military motorcycles, including brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, blacked out silencers, rims, kickstart, pedals and headlight bezel to complete the period look. In addition, consumers can also buy a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories that are compatible with the motorcycle.

“The association with the Pegasus Parachute Regiment is another reminder of how Royal Enfield history is deeply steeped in motorcycling pedigree,” President Royal Enfield Rudratej (Rudy) Singh said, launching the limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycles.

“I am confident that the Classic Pegasus edition will, like many of our other armed forces inspired variants, become a collectors’ piece. We have been making army tough and versatile machines - ‘Made Like a Gun’ - since 1901, and we will continue to share some of these ‘hidden gems’ and stories through our motorcycles.”

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is the same 499cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox, churning out 27 bhp of power and 41 Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield will also have on offer an array of motorcycle gear inspired by the Royal Enfield Pegasus, ranging from shirts, t-shirts, caps, lapel pins, bags and helmets, the limited-production apparels & accessories of this collection are also adorned by the official military insignia & the Pegasus emblem.