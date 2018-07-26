Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition sold out in less than 3 minutes: What makes this military bike a hit!

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition was put on sale yesterday at the company's official website for India. A total of 1,000 units of the military-inspired motorcycle were made out of which 250 were allocated for India. All 250 units of the Pegasus Edition were sold out in a real quick 178 seconds. The 250 units of the Royal Enfield Classic Pegasus 500 Edition were available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The sale of these motorcycles commenced at 4 PM IST on July 25. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition was put on sale at a price of Rs 2.39 lakh (on-road, Chennai). The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition takes its inspiration from RE/WD Flying Flea 125 motorcycle from the World War II that was used by the British paratroopers. The extremely lightweight nature of the motorcycle enabled it to be dropped from an airplane into the battlefield. For this reason, the bike used to come enclosed in a cage.

Commenting on the sale of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition, Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield said that the sale for Pegasus motorcycles has indeed shown the tremendous aspiration to own a brand like Royal Enfield once again. Beyond the company's expectations, the sale of 250 limited edition Pegasus Edition motorcycles got over online in a record time of just 178 seconds. He said that Royal Enfield congratulates all the customers who are now the proud owners of Classic 500 Pegasus limited edition motorcycle and thank them for their patronage and support.

Coming back to the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition, the motorcycle shares its engine and majority of components with the regular Classic 500. This means that the Pegasus gets its power from a 499cc, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox, churning out 27 bhp of power and 41 Nm of torque. In order to give each unit of the Pegasus Edition a distinct identity, a unique serial number is stenciled on the fuel tank of each motorcycle. The bike also gets canvas panniers like the ones that you must have seen on military motorcycles. Moreover, these get a Pegasus logo.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition was introduced in two colour options namely Olive Drab Green and Service Brown. Out of these, India only got the latter. This is not the first time that a Royal Enfield limited edition motorcycle got sold out in a record time as there have been multiple instances in the past when such special edition units received an overwhelming response from the audience.