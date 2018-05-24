Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition India launch on 30 May: Only 1,000 bikes to go on sale

Royal Enfield recently took the wraps off its World War II inspired Classic 500 cruiser, better known as the Pegasus Edition. The motorcycle pays tribute to the RE/WD Flying Flea 125 motorcycle that was used by the British paratroopers. The bike is primarily famous as it was dropped from the aircrafts into the battlefield. The Flying Flea was manufactured at the company's underground production facility in Westwood, UK. The motorcycle is limited to 1000 units worldwide out of which 250 units will make their way to India. In comparison, UK has been allocated 190 units. The company has announced the launch date of the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition and the bike will head to our shores on 30th May. The price and availability details of the motorcycle will be announced on the same day.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

All units of the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition get a unique serial number that is stenciled on the fuel tank. Furthermore, the motorcycle gets blacked out silencer, headlamp bezel, rims, kickstart pedal. Furthermore, the motorcycle also gets brown handlebar grips and the leather strap with brass buckles around the air filter. The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition also gets military canvas panniers that also get a Pegasus logo.

The company has also introduced a range of accessories and apparel with the Pegasus edition and the collection includes t-shirts, shirts, lapel pins, bags, caps and helmets. The said accessories and apparel have also been made in limited numbers. The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition shares its mechanicals with the standard Classic 500. That said, the bike gets power from a 499cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The motor is good for churning out 27 bhp of power along with 41 Nm of torque.

Also See: New Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition: India’s first war inspired bike and its World War II connect

Expect the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition to be launched with a significant premium over the standard model that is currently on sale at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details to be announced on 30th May, so stay tuned with us!