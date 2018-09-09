Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS priced at Rs 20,000 above standard version, deliveries begin

Royal Enfield Classic 500 has been updated with ABS (anti-lock braking system) and latest reports suggest that deliveries of the new Classic 500 have begun. The price of the Classic 500 ABS starts at Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), which is Rs 20,000-30,000 above the standard version based on the choice of colour. According to a CarAndBike report, the ABS version is available in the Stealth Black and Desert Storm colour options and others will also be available with ABS eventually. Also, Royal Enfield recently launched the Classic Signals 350 edition, which is a tribute to the Indian armed forces and the first RE bike to get ABS.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals is equipped with a dual-channel ABS, which is now also available with the Classic 500, along with the Royal Enfield Himalayan. ABS had long been awaited in Royal Enfield motorcycles and now nearly all of its lineup is updated.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals is priced at Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The new special edition is inspired from the Indian Armed Forces and also marks the brand's 65-year-old association with the Indian Armed Forces.

Besides the addition of ABS, Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 499cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine that produces 27 bhp and 41 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield is also closing in on the launch of its two new motorcycles. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be the most powerful motorcycles in the company's lineup. The two are powered by a new 650cc parallel twin engine. First unveiled at EICMA 2017, the two are now heading for an official global launch in October, which will be followed by their launch in India.