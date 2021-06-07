Royal Enfield Classic 350’s June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the waiting period for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in most of the cities is currently 15 to 25 days. Here are the city-wise details.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been the brand’s leading breadwinner for many years now. Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, the bike is showing some decent sales numbers, which in itself shows the popularity of the street cruiser. Now, very recently, upon contacting multiple dealer sources across the country, Express Drives has learnt that the waiting period for the Classic 350 has come down to zero in some cities. Yes, you read that right! This means that if you plan to book the bike, you can get the delivery on the very same day. In order to be precise, the dealers that we spoke to in Mumbai, Kolkata and Jaipur are promising immediate delivery of the Royal Enfield Classic 350. On the other hand, if you live in the National Capital i.e. Delhi-NCR, you will have to wait for 8 to 9 weeks to bring the bike to your home.

Watch Video | BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 Comparison Review:

The waiting period in other cities like Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai is comparatively much lower and it ranges between 15 to 25 days. It has to be noted that the waiting period in different cities mentioned above may or may not vary from dealer to dealer. Hence, in order to get the exact waiting period details in your city, you advise you to contact your nearest Royal Enfield dealership. Moreover, if you are lucky, you can get not just an immediate delivery of your bike but additional dealer-level discounts as well. Now, in case you are planning to buy the Classic 350, you can wait a bit longer.

The reason being, the Chennai-based manufacturer is working on the next-generation model that will come based on the brand’s new J-platform. The 2021 Classic 350 will also share its highly refined engine with the Meteor 350. The new model was snapped recently in a launch-ready state and hence, the launch looks quite imminent.

Stay tuned for more updates!

