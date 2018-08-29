Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350: A Tribute to Indian Armed Forces – all you need to know

Royal Enfield's story in India began with its first association with the Indian Army some 65 years ago. There has been no slowing down for the motorcycle manufacturer in the country. The first Royal Enfield motorcycles that arrived in India were meant for use by the Indian Army. Eventually launched for the public, RE bikes went on to gain such popularity in India that it grew into a cult status. Now, Royal Enfield is paying homage to that very emotion connecting with the Indian Armed Forces with the launch of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals.

Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 in Stormrider Sand

Royal Enfield also recently conducted an online sale of it Classic 350 Pegasus motorcycle which also came in Army colours, however, the Pegasus is a limited edition. The Classic Signals 350, on the other hand, isn't restricted to limited numbers.

Royal Enfield still happens to be the largest motorcycle supplier to the Indian Army. The association between the two has been going strong since 1952. Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 could be a tribute to the Signals Corps of the Indian Army.

The design of the Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 is the same as the standard Classic 350, with a few subtle changes. Each Classic Signals 350 gets a unique serial number painted on the fuel tank with a new metallic 'Royal Enfield' badge and it gets blacked out bits including exhaust, engine cover, rims, handlebars and headlamp bezel. It comes in two colours - Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand.

Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 is powered by the same 346cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that powers the standard Classic 350. The engine produces 19 bhp and 28 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Classic Signals 350 is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature a dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) as standard. It is also expected that the company will update its 500cc motorcycles and Himalayan with an ABS as well bu next month. The Signals 350 comes with disc brakes at both ends.

The Classic Signals 350 motorcycles will be available with a choice of 40 accessories, that include panniers, steel engine guards, touring seats with 3D mesh, windshield kit, aluminium wheels among others. It is priced at Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), which is Rs 15,000 more than the standard Classic 350.