Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India: Rs 9000 cheaper than standard Classic 350, here’s why

Royal Enfield rolled out more affordable versions of the Bullet 350 and 350 ES recently in the face of dwindling sales numbers. And now, a more affordable version of the Classic 350 has been introduced at a price smaller by Rs 9,000. The Classic 350 S will retail at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the standard is priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available at dealerships in the coming days in two trims - Pure Black and Mercury Silver.

To make it more cost-effective, Royal Enfield Classic 350 S has lost the shiny chrome treatment from several parts and the engine, turn indicators, and rims have been blacked out. Instead of a disc brake both upfront and rear, it gets a drum at the back along with a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) instead of a dual-channel setup on the standard version.

Apart from these changes, the Classic 350 S remains the same and is powered by a 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that puts out 19 hp at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The suspension setup with conventional forks up front and dual shock at the rear have been retained as is.

Royal Enfield had reported that for the quarter ended March 2019, its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,500 crore, down 1% as compared to Rs 2,528 crores in the same period last year.

On the other hand, EBITDA was Rs 685 crore, down by 14% compared to Rs 797 crores while Profit After Tax was recorded at Rs 545 crores as compared to Rs 462 crores in the same period last year. Speaking of sales, Royal Enfield sold 197,567 motorcycles in the quarter, registering a decline of 13% from 226,907 motorcycles sold in the same period last year.

However, the 650 twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 – have been going strong in terms of sales. In fact, the Interceptor 650 was named the highest-selling motorcycle in the UK in the naked streetfighter category recently.

While the Indian auto industry deals with a sales slowdown, more affordable versions of its best-selling products should assist Royal Enfield revive its sales numbers and allow customers eagerly waiting to join the RE cult to get into it sooner.