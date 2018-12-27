Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch now safer!: With ABS priced at Rs 1.53 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch edition with ABS has been silently launched in India at a price of Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Dealer sources of Express Drives have informed that the updated model has started reaching the dealerships across India. With the said pricing, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS costs almost Rs 6,000 more than the standard non-ABS trim. Apart from the addition of an ABS, there are no other mechanical changes on the motorcycle. Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS is the same 346cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm. The gearbox is the same five-speed unit.

The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with gas charged twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. First launched in India in the year 2016, the Royal Enfield Redditch edition pays homage to the motorcycles built at the company's Redditch production facility in the UK during 1950s and hence, the name Redditch.

Previously, Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X received an ABS update. Now, only the standard Classic 350 and the Bullet range are yet to get an ABS in the company's line up and it is expected to happen very soon. With the Government of India's safety mandate, all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to come with an ABS starting April 2019. On the other hand, two-wheelers less than 125cc need to have a CBS (Combined Braking System).

The prime competitor for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the recently launched Jawa that will also be available with a dual channel ABS after September 2019. Bookings for the Jawa Motorcycles have now been closed with the overwhelming demand.

