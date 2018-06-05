Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch edition gets rear disc brake: Best-selling Enfield now safer at this additional price

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Edition has recently received a new feature in the form of a rear disc brake. Selected dealers in Delhi/NCR have started accepting bookings for the motorcycle at a token amount of Rs 5,000. Our dealer sources have confirmed the price of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch edition with rear disc at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the new model demands around Rs 8,000 more than the standard model. The Redditch edition is the second model in the Royal Enfield 350cc line up to get a rear disc brake after the Gunmetal Grey edition. There are no other mechanical changes in the new model. Powering the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Edition is the same 346cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 19.8 bhp along with a peak torque of 28 Nm. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch edition with rear disc brake will be available at the company's dealerships across India in the next few days. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer soon.

In other news, Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 500 with standard ABS in the US a couple of days back. Sadly, there is no news regarding the launch of the India-spec ABS models yet. Looking at the current scheme of things, one can expect the new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 to be the first products by the company to feature an ABS as standard.

Royal Enfield recently launched the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition in India at a price of Rs 2.40 lakh (on-road, Delhi). The motorcycle is limited for sale to 1,000 units worldwide and out of these, 250 units have been allocated for India. The motorcycle pays tribute to the Flying Flea motorcycle that was used by the paratroopers during World War II. The motorcycle will go on sale on July 10th at the company's official website for India.