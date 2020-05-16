Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices increase: Costlier by this much

The BS6 Classic 350 prices have gone up by about Rs 2800 and is a blanket over the different colour choices one can opt for.

By:Published: May 16, 2020 3:40:26 PM

RE’s first BS6 motorcycle has now got a price hike. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 is now priced at Rs 1.59 lakh instead of the previous retail amount of Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom. The Classic 350 motorcycle is offered with a choice of various colours. At the same time, one can opt for a single-channel ABS or dual-channel (safer) unit. Prices depend on the colour as well as the ABS unit. For example, the Classic 350 with single-channel ABS and in Redditch Red, Chestnut Red and Mercury Silver is available at the aforementioned price. There is also the Classic Black colour with dual-channel ABS for Rs 1.67 lakh while the previous one was for Rs 1.65 lakh. If you opt for the other colours like the blue, stormrider, grey as well as black will range between Rs 1.77 lakh to Rs 1.84 lakh. There are no changes in the specs of these motorcycles from the BS6 models.

The 350cc engine uses fuel injection as standard and makes 19.1hp of power and 28Nm. A 5-speed gearbox supports the engine. RE says that the vibrations have reduced and the throttle response too is better now. Fuel efficiency too should be up a bit.

RE is planning to bring in 14 new bikes. These will be likely launched within the next few years. At present, RE dealerships as well as the factory have started functioning again. The first launch now could be the Meteor bike. It is a replacement for the Thunderbird X. There might not be any more RE 500cc engines in the BS6 era as the demand for the same is quite low. It remains to be seen if the 650cc platform can also host an adventure-tourer motorcycle or not. At present, the only ADV that RE has in India is the Himalayan and having a twin-cylinder tourer will enhance options for customers.

Also Read 14 new bikes from Royal Enfield in the pipeline

