Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

The Classic 350 has been released with new colour options — Orange Ember and Metallo Silver and both look stunning to say the least with the added accessory touches.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember

Royal Enfield has introduced two new colourways for the Classic 350. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been launched in two new trims – Orange Ember and Metallo Silver and bookings for the models would commence from November 26, 2020, across all Royal Enfield dealerships. These models are a part of the Royal Enfield ‘Make-It-Yours’ – MiY package which is now available on the Classic 350. With the two new hues now available on the Classic 350, RE is aiming towards the younger demographic for a more striking and refreshing look to the old Classic.

With the two Orange Ember and Metallo Silver variants, Royal Enfield has thrown in new alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Additionally, with the MiY option, customers can now customise and accessorise their own motorcycle on all channels, dealerships, website and the Royal Enfield smartphone app.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Metallo Silver

Through the Royal Enfield App or website, customers will be offered an engaging 3-D configurator through the MiY platform. The MiY was first introduced with the 650 Twins, followed by the newly introduced Meteor 350. Now it has been introduced on the Classic 350 as well. Royal Enfield has confirmed that the MiY will be available across the product range in a phased manner.

The two new variants of the Classic 350 colourways in Orange Ember and Metallo Silver will carry a price tag of Rs 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the models can be made online on the RE website or mobile app, or at the dealerships as form November 26, 2020.

