Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

Customers in Mumbai and Pune are the luckiest as the waiting period of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is zero in these cities.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been the brand’s prime breadwinner for years now and hence, its popularity among customers is quite high. Even after years of its launch, the street cruiser is still selling in good numbers and is the best-selling 350cc motorcycle in India at present. As the demand is quite high, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 commands a waiting period in many cities across the country. After speaking to our dealer sources, we recently learnt the waiting period for the Classic 350 in multiple cities. This shall give you an idea of how much you might have to wait if you are planning a purchase of the said model.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 Comparison Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Starting with the National Capital, the waiting period of the Classic 350 is up to five weeks in Delhi. The same is a bit lesser at up to four weeks in cities like Chennai and Kolkata. On the other hand, speaking of the fourth metro city, folks here are a bit lucky as most of the dealerships we spoke to are promising immediate delivery of the motorcycle and hence, there is no waiting period here. The story of no waiting period is the same in Pune as well. Now, coming to the Rajasthan capital i.e. Jaipur, the Classic 350 commands a waiting period of up to three weeks here at present. On the other hand, the waiting period is a bit higher in Ajmer at up to four weeks.

As already mentioned, the above information is sourced from our dealer sources and hence, the exact waiting period in your area may or may not vary depending on the location and the dealership. In other news, Royal Enfield recently hiked the prices of its multiple models including the Classic 350. The prices have been increased in the range of Rs 7,316 to Rs 8,362 after which the Classic 350 can now be yours for a starting price of Rs 1,79,782 (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.