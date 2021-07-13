Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

Customers in Mumbai and Pune are the luckiest as the waiting period of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is zero in these cities.

By:Updated: Jul 13, 2021 11:22 AM

 

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been the brand’s prime breadwinner for years now and hence, its popularity among customers is quite high. Even after years of its launch, the street cruiser is still selling in good numbers and is the best-selling 350cc motorcycle in India at present. As the demand is quite high, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 commands a waiting period in many cities across the country. After speaking to our dealer sources, we recently learnt the waiting period for the Classic 350 in multiple cities. This shall give you an idea of how much you might have to wait if you are planning a purchase of the said model.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 Comparison Review:

Starting with the National Capital, the waiting period of the Classic 350 is up to five weeks in Delhi. The same is a bit lesser at up to four weeks in cities like Chennai and Kolkata. On the other hand, speaking of the fourth metro city, folks here are a bit lucky as most of the dealerships we spoke to are promising immediate delivery of the motorcycle and hence, there is no waiting period here. The story of no waiting period is the same in Pune as well. Now, coming to the Rajasthan capital i.e. Jaipur, the Classic 350 commands a waiting period of up to three weeks here at present. On the other hand, the waiting period is a bit higher in Ajmer at up to four weeks.

As already mentioned, the above information is sourced from our dealer sources and hence, the exact waiting period in your area may or may not vary depending on the location and the dealership. In other news, Royal Enfield recently hiked the prices of its multiple models including the Classic 350. The prices have been increased in the range of Rs 7,316 to Rs 8,362 after which the Classic 350 can now be yours for a starting price of Rs 1,79,782 (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon

Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon