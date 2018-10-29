Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey colour option now available with ABS

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition was the first RE motorcycle to be introduced with an ABS (anti-lock braking system). And now, Royal Enfield is rolling out the safety feature in the standard variants of the Classic 350, the latest one to join the list being Classic 350 in Gun Metal Grey colour option. The revised price of the Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey updated with a dual-channel ABS is Rs 1.8 lakh (on-road). The manufacturer has said that its entire motorcycle lineup will be updated with a dual-channel ABS in line with the government mandate of equipping every two-wheeler above 125cc with an ABS starting 1st April 2019.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS' price has risen by about Rs 10,000 compared to its now-ABS standard version. It comes with 280 mm disc up front with dual-piston calliper and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper.

It will continue to be powered by the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Other motorcycles like Classic 500 and Himalayan have been updated with ABS as standard. Besides these, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be launched in India next month. The two of the most powerful Royal Enfield.

Next month will also see the launch of a Royal Enfield competition in India. Jawa Motorcycles is all set to make a comeback with a new range of motorcycles launching on 15th November. Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has said that Jawa bikes will come powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 27 hp and 28 Nm.