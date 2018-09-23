Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets rear disc brake on all variants: Best selling Enfield gets safer, here’s for how much

Royal Enfield has started offering a rear disc brake update to its best selling motorcycle, the Classic 350 as standard and the equipment is now available on all variants and colour options of the motorcycle. The company has already started dispatching the said model to its dealerships across India. While Royal Enfiled has not updated this on its official website for India, multiple dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed the price of the new model. The price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 rear disc brake variant is Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). With that being said, the rear disc brake variant is almost Rs 8,000 costlier than the standard model. You can book the motorcycle at a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000 and most of the dealers will give you the delivery this week only and can vary from dealer to dealer. The rear disc brake on the company's Classic 350 line up was first introduced on the Gunmetal Grey edition that was launched in India in September last year. After that, the Classic 350 Redditch edition received a rear disc update in June this year. Following this, the recently launched Classic Signals 350 became the third model in the company's Classic 350 line up to receive the said feature.

Mechanically, there are no changes on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 version. This means that the Classic 350 rear disc model gets power from the same 346cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 19.8 bhp of power along with 28 Nm of torque. With Classic 350 being the company's most popular motorcycle, the rear disc brake update sure makes it more desirable and will work in its favour.

Currently, the Classic Signals 350 is the only motorcycle in the company's Classic 350 range to get an ABS. However, all thanks to the Government of India's mandate, all the company's motorcycles will get the update by April 2019. After the Himalayan and the Classic 500 received an ABS, reports on the internet suggest that Thunderbird X will be the next model in Royal Enfield's portfolio to get the said update. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.