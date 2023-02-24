Royal Enfield celebrates 1 lakh Hunter sales

Royal Enfield celebrates 1 lakh sales of its entry-level motorcycle, the Hunter. Royal Enfield has reached this milestone in six months.

Royal Enfield is all set to celebrate a 1 lakh-strong community for the recently launched Hunter 350. In six months, from its launch in August 2022, the Hunter has sold over 1 lakh motorcycles,

The Royal Enfield Hunter, created to build newer experiences for newer audiences, was launched to bring in new riders who loved the Royal Enfield brand.

Already launched in markets such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and Thailand in APAC; France, Germany, Italy and the UK in Europe; Argentina, Colombia and Mexico in LATAM and Australia and New Zealand in Oceania, the Hunter 350 has earned numerous awards.

The Royal Enfield Hunter is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 20bhp and 27Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is available in two variants, Metro and Retro, and competes directly with the Honda CB350 RS and the TVS Ronin.