Royal Enfield Bullet with ‘patakha’ exhaust lands three in jail in Gurugram: Why it’s foolish to have such an exhaust

Royal Enfield Bullet fans love the traditional thump of the engine, but somehow some hooligans like to replace the stock exhaust with a cheap alternative that makes the bike louder - annoyingly louder. It isn't clear of such actions crop from higher decibel value that comes from Harley-Davidson exhausts or a plain desire to seek attention, but in an attempt to make them louder, these geniuses end up making it worse for themselves and others. And hence Gurugram Police just recently arrested three youths over the annoying silencer 'blasts' or 'patakha' noise we all hate.

While the police have attempted to crack down on such nuisance several times before by forcefully taking the aftermarket exhausts out, but this is the first time arrests have been made in the matter.

Causing a silencer blast is an offence under Motor Vehicle Act but since proving such an offence is a problem due to lack of technical know-how and evidence. Offenders hence take advantage of these legal loopholes.

The blast-like sound is produced by removing the company-fitted silencer and installing a ‘loud pipe’ that does not have the filters that the regular silencer does.

There are motorcycles that are loud in their stock state, take Harley-Davidsons for example but they have big engines to justify that. Litre-class sports motorcycles are quite loud when you rev them. But when you're cruising through a city on these bikes, there is no need to keep revving and making a noise. And besides, it is a good noise.

Royal Enfield has enjoyed a long history of fan following in India for its classic look and its classic thump. If you fit a new exhaust that enhances performance and doesn't hurt the bike, it's all good. But to remove the stock exhaust just to make loud and attention seeking sounds is only a proof of the offender's uncivilised character.