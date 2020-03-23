Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here’s why!

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.62 lakh. On the other hand, the Bullet Trials 500 was priced in India at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

By:Published: March 23, 2020 5:07:35 PM

Royal Enfield had launched the Trials 350 and Trials 500 in India in April last year. The Bullet-based scrambler models, however, failed to attract the attention of the customers in the country. As a result, the company has discontinued these two models and the same have also been removed from the brand’s official website for India, further confirming their demise. The Bullet 350, on the other hand, will make its way to the BS6 era but not the Bullet 500 won’t as Royal Enfield plans to retire its complete 500cc line up in India. However, the Trails 350 and Trials 500 have been retired with a lack of customer interest and one of the prime reasons behind was that the two bikes were single-seater models.

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500 were meant to be off-road scramblers but limited practicality made the customers go for the regular Bullet and Classic models instead. Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500 were the same engines from the Bullet 350 and Bullet 500 respectively. Gearbox was also the same five-speed unit. Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.62 lakh. On the other hand, the Bullet Trials 500 was priced in India at Rs 2.07 lakh. Both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi.

In other news, Royal Enfield recently announced that it has cleared the BS4 inventory and is currently only selling BS6 bikes at its dealerships across India. The Chennai-based manufacturer is one of the first manufacturers to announce its complete transition to BS6 standards. With the Coronavirus outbreak in India, auto sector has been badly hit and this happens ahead of the BS6 deadline starting April 2020. FADA recently requested Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS4 vehicles till May 31 but the plea was rejected.

Stay tuned for more updates! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic