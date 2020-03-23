Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here’s why!

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.62 lakh. On the other hand, the Bullet Trials 500 was priced in India at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield had launched the Trials 350 and Trials 500 in India in April last year. The Bullet-based scrambler models, however, failed to attract the attention of the customers in the country. As a result, the company has discontinued these two models and the same have also been removed from the brand’s official website for India, further confirming their demise. The Bullet 350, on the other hand, will make its way to the BS6 era but not the Bullet 500 won’t as Royal Enfield plans to retire its complete 500cc line up in India. However, the Trails 350 and Trials 500 have been retired with a lack of customer interest and one of the prime reasons behind was that the two bikes were single-seater models.

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500 were meant to be off-road scramblers but limited practicality made the customers go for the regular Bullet and Classic models instead. Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500 were the same engines from the Bullet 350 and Bullet 500 respectively. Gearbox was also the same five-speed unit. Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 was launched in India at a price of Rs 1.62 lakh. On the other hand, the Bullet Trials 500 was priced in India at Rs 2.07 lakh. Both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi.

In other news, Royal Enfield recently announced that it has cleared the BS4 inventory and is currently only selling BS6 bikes at its dealerships across India. The Chennai-based manufacturer is one of the first manufacturers to announce its complete transition to BS6 standards. With the Coronavirus outbreak in India, auto sector has been badly hit and this happens ahead of the BS6 deadline starting April 2020. FADA recently requested Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS4 vehicles till May 31 but the plea was rejected.

