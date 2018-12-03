Royal Enfield Bullet just got safer! New prices start at Rs 1.28 lakh

Royal Enfield has updated its Bullet range of old-school cruisers with a rear disc brake. With the addition of a better braking set up, the price of the Royal Enfield Bullet series now starts at Rs 1.28 lakh. On the other hand, the new Bullet 350 ES rear disc can now be yours for a price of Rs 1.32 lakh while the Bullet 500 with the said feature will set you back by Rs 1.73 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ES and Bullet 500 see a minor hike in pricing as these already used to come with a front disc brake. On the contrary, the standard Bullet 350 sees a price increase of close to Rs 12,000 as it was offered with a drum brake set up only.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

Apart from the addition of a rear disc brake, there is no mechanical change on the motorcycles. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES get power from a 346cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 19.8 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 28 Nm. On the other hand, the Bullet 500 draws power from a 499cc engine that also gets a five-speed transmission. The power and torque outputs of this engine are 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm.

Royal Enfield Bullet will also be updated with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) in the coming weeks. All thanks to the Government of India mandate, all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS starting April 1st, 2019.

The company has already introduced the said safety feature on the Himalayan, Classic 500, Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X. With the said deadline, Royal Enfield will update its entire line up by April 2019 in the interest of public safety.

