Royal Enfield Bullet, Bullet Electra recalled over faulty brake calliper: Check if yours is affected

Royal Enfield has initiated a voluntary recall of its Bullet and Bullet Electra motorcycle models over a faulty brake calliper bolt. Nearly 7000 units of the two models have been recalled to rectify the fault. The company has said that it is undertaking a proactive field service action, to replace the brake caliper bolt on motorcycles of the two models manufactured between 20 March 2019 and 30 April 2019.

"This is because service investigations revealed that the torque maintained on brake caliper bolts, as supplied by the vendor, on a few of these motorcycles were not as per stringent Royal Enfield quality standards," the company said in a statement.

Brake caliper bolt is an essential part of braking system securing brake hose and brake caliper. This voluntary service action will be undertaken on close to 7,000 motorcycles that were retailed during the said period, it added.

All concerned customers are being called for a service intervention, and also various stakeholders are being informed accordingly, it added.

An electric Royal Enfield Bullet! A fantastic story of a man’s dream of ‘The Charging Bullet’

Royal Enfield Bullet comes powered by a 499cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine paired with a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 27 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 41 Nm.

The Bullet 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 346cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine paired with a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 20 bhp and 28 Nm. Both Bullet 350 and 500 have been updated with ABS (anti-lock braking system). While the Bullet 350 is now priced at Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bullet 500 with ABS now retails at Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom).