Royal Enfield Bullet ABS version launching soon: Reasons to wait if you are planning to buy any Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield will soon launch the ABS version of its popular retro cruiser Bullet. The information has been leaked by folks at Car Blog India. The report says that the new Royal Enfield Bullet ABS will be launched during the initial days of this month and after that, the company's Thunderbird series will also receive the said safety equipment. The Royal Enfield Himalayan will also receive an ABS in the months to come and the adventure tourer is already on sale in the international markets with a dual channel unit. In India though, the manufacturer will most likely employ its products with a single channel unit only. This means that only one wheel of the motorcycle will have an ABS and not both of them. This is done in order to keep the costs in check. In comparison, the dual-channel ABS offers more safety as it has the safety net on both the wheels and not one. Both variants of the Bullet that go by the names Bullet 350 and Bullet 500 are likely to receive an ABS. If the report is something to believe, it looks like Royal Enfield will load its almost entire product line up with an ABS in the months to come.

The Government of India is making an ABS mandatory for all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above starting April 2018. For this reason, you will see manufacturers launching ABS versions of their motorcycles in the coming months. With the new Bullet ABS launching soon, the upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will not be the first Royal Enfield bikes to get an ABS in India.

The new upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet ABS variant will demand at least Rs 10,000 premium than the standard model. Currently, while the Bullet 350 is on sale in India at a price of Rs 1.15 lakh, the Bullet 500 will set you back by Rs 1.68 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). More details to be revealed in the coming days so stay tuned with us! Also, we have ridden the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X and keep watching this space for the comprehensive road test review.

Source: Car Blog India