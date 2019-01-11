Royal Enfield Bullet 500 prices up by Rs 14,000 for new ABS variant

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 has received an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) update in India. The motorcycle now gets a dual-channel unit at a premium of Rs 14,000 over the non-ABS version. Having said that, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS is priced at Rs 1,86,960 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the motorcycle are now open across most of the Royal Enfield dealerships in India and dealers are promising deliveries by the end of this month or early next month. Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet ABS is the same 499cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 27 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 41 Nm.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS gets stopping power with the help of a 280mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. The addition of a dual-channel ABS will not only offer extra safety but also more effective braking. The suspension system of the Bullet 500 comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with gas charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Royal Enfield Bullet gets an old school and traditional design language and is still going strong in terms of sales. With the latest update, only the standard Bullet 350, 350 ES and standard Classic 350 are left in the company's line up to get the said safety equipment.

With the approaching deadline of Government of India's safety mandate wherein all two wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS starting April 2019, all motorcycle and scooter makers in the country are now prepping up meet the said rule. This is the reason why you are seeing a lot of two-wheelers getting ABS update these days. Having said that, if you have been planning to buy a two-wheeler and safety has always remained one of your top priorities, its better to wait for your future bike or scooter to receive the said update, if not already.

