Royal Enfield Bullet 350X vs Bullet 350: Key differences explained

Royal Enfield has made the Bullet brand more accessible for the masses by recently launching a new more affordable variant called the Bullet 350X. The new Bullet 350X has been launched in two variants and these are up to Rs 9,000 cheaper than the standard Bullet 350. In order to be precise, the Bullet 350X can be yours for a price of Rs 1.12 lakh while the Bullet 350X ES will set you back by Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here we take a look at what all differences the Bullet 350X and Bullet 350 and which one makes more sense for you.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350X vs Bullet 350 - Styling and Appearance

The core design of the two motorcycles remain the same, however, the Bullet 350X gets some cosmetic changes for a better visual appeal. For instance, the Bullet 350X gets blacked-out elements compared to chrome on the standard Bullet 350 that eventually results in a slightly sportier appearance. Another major change here is the colour options. While the standard Bullet 350 is offered in just one colour option of Black for the kick start variant, the standard Bullet 350X can be chosen from three colour options namely Onyx Black, Bullet Sapphire Blue, and Bullet Silver colour. On the other hand, the electric start variant of the Bullet 350 is offered in two shades of Silver and Maroon while the ES trim of the Bullet 350X is available to choose between three colour options namely Jet Black, Regal Red, and Royal Blue.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350X vs Bullet 350 - Mechanicals

Royal Enfield Bullet 350X and Bullet 350 get power from the same 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 19.8hp and 28Nm. The power and torque figures are identical on both these motorcycles and hence, the engine is fitted in the same state of tune.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350X vs Bullet 350 - Price in India

As already mentioned, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350X is available for a price of Rs 1.12 lakh while its ES variant costs Rs 1.27 lakh. On the other, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh while the Bullet 350 ES can be yours for a price of Rs 1.35 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

