Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with J-series engine to soon go global

The Bullet has been an iconic product for the company in India but is currently not exported to other markets. But with the recent introduction of the new J-series engine, Royal Enfield says it will soon equip the Bullet with it, which will open doors the global market.

Royal Enfield, one of the leading mid-size motorcycle manufacturers in India aims to further grow its export business. The company which claims to have a commanding “88-89 percent market share in its category in the country”, is going to export its most iconic product the ‘Bullet’ to global markets.

B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said “Our export story is intact. In the coming quarter, there will be some countries where people don’t ride, and in the month of December, there will be some ports that will not be open. We will build our inventory. In fact, our J-platform is Europe-compliant, it opens huge geographies for us.”

“The global markets have been looking at accessible cruiser the Meteor 650 has got a very good response at EICMA 2022. The Bullet will soon have the J-platform engine and will go global. Royal Enfield will see full glory in the international market,” he added.

Furthermore, speaking about the Meteor 350 which was launched in August he said it has got over 50,000 bookings and counting. The Hunter 350 is also helping the company attract younger customers, who want a nimble machine.