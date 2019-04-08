Royal Enfield Bullet 350 range gets safer! Priced at Rs 1.21 lakh for ABS-equipped models

Royal Enfield has recently updated the Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES motorcycles in India with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The two motorcycles have been launched in India with a single-channel ABS, which means that the safety equipment works only on the front wheel of the motorcycle. Dealer sources of Express Drives have now confirmed the prices of the new ABS equipped Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES. While the former can be yours for a price of Rs 1.21 lakh, you can bring home the latter for Rs 1.35 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear. On the other hand, the Bullet 350 ES comes with disc brakes at both ends. Apart from the inclusion of an ABS, there are no changes on the motorcycle. Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES is the same 346cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 20 bhp and 28 Nm. The suspension system of the two motorcycles comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The Royal Enfield Bullet is one of the oldest motorcycles on sale in the Indian two-wheeler market at present.

With the Government of India's safety mandate, all new two-wheelers with an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to be sold only with an ABS starting 1st April, 2019 in the interest of public safety. On the other hand, two-wheelers with an engine displacement of less than 125cc need to have a CBS for better safety. Having said that, almost every two-wheeler currently on sale in India is available with the respective safety equipment while demanding a considerable price hike over the outgoing models.

Subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews. Subscribe now!