Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 is powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system, good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19 hp and 28 Nm. The oldest bike in the oldest motorcycle manufacturer's (in continuous production) product portfolio, the Bullet is selling in decent numbers even today.

Royal Enfield has recently raised the prices of all models that are currently on sale in India. That said, the Bullet 350 BS6 range has also seen a price revision in an upward manner. In order to be precise, all variants of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 have gotten expensive by Rs 2,756. The bike is currently on sale in India in a total of three variants namely Bullet X, standard Black and the range-topping electric start model. After the latest price revision, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India now starts at Rs 1,27,093 with the X variant. On the other hand, the Bullet 350 Black will now set you back by Rs 1,33,260. Last but certainly not the least, the electric start variant is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,42,705. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the bike.

That said, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 continues to get power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19 hp and 28 Nm. The Bullet is the oldest bike in the oldest motorcycle manufacturer’s (in continuous production) product portfolio and it is selling in decent numbers even today. The Bullet currently lacks a direct competition as there is no such retro classic bike in India that can compete with the visuals and legacy of the said model.

In other news, Royal Enfield’s next launch for the Indian market is the Meteor 350 that is set to replace the Thunderbird 350 family. The bike will get a new engine along with features like navigation assist, smartphone connectivity and more. The motorcycle is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

