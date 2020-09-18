Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 is powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system, good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19 hp and 28 Nm. The oldest bike in the oldest motorcycle manufacturer's (in continuous production) product portfolio, the Bullet is selling in decent numbers even today. 

By:Updated: Sep 18, 2020 3:00 PM

 

Royal Enfield has recently raised the prices of all models that are currently on sale in India. That said, the Bullet 350 BS6 range has also seen a price revision in an upward manner. In order to be precise, all variants of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 have gotten expensive by Rs 2,756. The bike is currently on sale in India in a total of three variants namely Bullet X, standard Black and the range-topping electric start model.  After the latest price revision, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India now starts at Rs 1,27,093 with the X variant. On the other hand, the Bullet 350 Black will now set you back by Rs 1,33,260. Last but certainly not the least, the electric start variant is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,42,705. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the bike.

That said, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 continues to get power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19 hp and 28 Nm. The Bullet is the oldest bike in the oldest motorcycle manufacturer’s (in continuous production) product portfolio and it is selling in decent numbers even today. The Bullet currently lacks a direct competition as there is no such retro classic bike in India that can compete with the visuals and legacy of the said model.

In other news, Royal Enfield’s next launch for the Indian market is the Meteor 350 that is set to replace the Thunderbird 350 family. The bike will get a new engine along with features like navigation assist, smartphone connectivity and more. The motorcycle is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price