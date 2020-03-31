Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

The updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 promises a smoother fuel-injected engine along with a small hike in price and decrease in power.

True to their commitment of selling only BS6 two-wheelers from March 21, RE has launched another compliant product. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6, the entry-level model in the maker’s lineup has been launched. The Bullet 350 price has gone up by Rs 3,500 and now starts at Rs 1.21 lakh, ex-Mumbai. There is one more trim – ES and it costs Rs 1.27 lakh. The Bullet series has been the highest selling for RE from a long time. Unfortunately, the 500 has now been discontinued. RE might start deliveries once the lockdown state has been completed. There are also talks of a May timeline for the delivery.

As has been dictated, the new or rather updated 350 gets fuel injection in place of the carburetor. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 now weighs 191kg, a good 6kg over that of the BS4 model. This air-cooled, 346cc engine makes 19.1hp of power and 28Nm. With respect to the BS4 model, that’s nearly a loss of 1hp whereas the torque stays the same. The throttle response should be crisper while fuel injection should have also brought in a level of smoothness to the package. Lower-rung RE models haven’t been know for their smoothness and this new opportunity might add the needed allure. The 5-speed gearbox persists with a one-down, all-up gear action.

There is no change in the features but the wheelbase has gone up by 25mm whereas the length too is up by a few millimetres. RE has also reduced the fuel tank capacity from the earlier 14 litres to now 13.5. Ground clearance is the same at 135mm though. There is single channel ABS on offer while the ES version gets an electric start too.

The Bullet 350 has been the mainstay of RE operations in India. It is likely that buyers will not be deterred by the small price hike. There is literally no competitor to the RE at this price point, unless you look at modern machines likes the Yamaha FZ250 or Bajaj Pulsar 220F.

