Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 will get power from the same 346cc, single-cylinder engine and this one will now get fuel injection to meet the stringent emission norms. Here's what to expect!

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings have commenced at the company’s selected dealerships across India. Dealers sources of Express Drives have confirmed that bookings for the upcoming Bullet 350 BS6 have begun at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Currently, the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield line up, prices for the Bullet start at Rs 1.14 lakh for the kick start and Rs 1.30 lakh (both, ex-showroom) for the electric start trim. In order to keep the cost competitive, we expect the bike to largely remain untouched in terms of visuals. However, the bike might get new colour options for a better appeal.

Speaking of powertrain, the upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet BS6 will get power from the same 346cc, single-cylinder engine and this one will now get fuel injection to meet the stringent emission norms. The engine on the BS4 version was good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm and these figures may see a slight variation on the new version. Transmission will continue to be a five-speed unit.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet BS6 will get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Brake set up on the new model will be the same as the older one with 280 mm disc upfront along with a 153 mm drum brake at the rear. Expect a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) to be continued with the motorcycle.

With the BS6 transition, we expect the prices of the Royal Enfield Bullet BS6 to go up in the region of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. The new Bullet X range was introduced last year in India as a cheaper alternative to the standard Bullet. More details and an official announcement is awaited, so keep watching this space.

