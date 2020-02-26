Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 will get power from the same 346cc, single-cylinder engine and this one will now get fuel injection to meet the stringent emission norms. Here's what to expect!

By:Updated: February 26, 2020 11:12:49 AM

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings have commenced at the company’s selected dealerships across India. Dealers sources of Express Drives have confirmed that bookings for the upcoming Bullet 350 BS6 have begun at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Currently, the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield line up, prices for the Bullet start at Rs 1.14 lakh for the kick start and Rs 1.30 lakh (both, ex-showroom) for the electric start trim. In order to keep the cost competitive, we expect the bike to largely remain untouched in terms of visuals. However, the bike might get new colour options for a better appeal.

Speaking of powertrain, the upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet BS6 will get power from the same 346cc, single-cylinder engine and this one will now get fuel injection to meet the stringent emission norms. The engine on the BS4 version was good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm and these figures may see a slight variation on the new version. Transmission will continue to be a five-speed unit.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet BS6 will get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Brake set up on the new model will be the same as the older one with 280 mm disc upfront along with a 153 mm drum brake at the rear. Expect a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) to be continued with the motorcycle.

With the BS6 transition, we expect the prices of the Royal Enfield Bullet BS6 to go up in the region of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. The new Bullet X range was introduced last year in India as a cheaper alternative to the standard Bullet. More details and an official announcement is awaited, so keep watching this space.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!