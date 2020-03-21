Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Royal Enfield deployed phase-wise strategies for production and distribution of BS4 inventory is scaled down, while simultaneously scaling up that of BS6 motorcycles.

By:Published: March 21, 2020 2:59:20 PM

royal enfield himalayan bs6 review rock red

Royal Enfield has announced that all of its Bs4 motorcycle stock has been sold out and that it will now only retail BS6 bikes starting 21 March. The company introduced BS6 compliant motorcycles in early January, with the Classic 350 dual-channel ABS being the first motorcycle to move to the new emission norms. The manufacturer has been able to ensure a seamless transition from BS4 to BS6 across its entire motorcycle portfolio across all its dealerships in India.

Royal Enfield deployed phase-wise strategies for production and distribution of BS4 inventory is scaled down, while simultaneously scaling up that of BS6 motorcycles. Starting 21 March 2020, all Royal Enfield stores across India will retail only BS6 motorcycles, thereby making RE one of the first automotive brands in India to fully transition to the new emission norms ahead of time.

Earlier this month, Royal Enfield announced its sales figures. It sold 1,89,143 motorcycles in this quarter, a decline of 2% from 1,93,164 motorcycles sold over the same period in the last financial year. The manufacturer reported a 1 percent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February.

Also read: Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 61,188 units last month as against 60,066 units in February 2019, up 2 percent. Exports declined 8 percent to 2,348 units as against 2,564 units in the same month previous year, it said.

The year-to-date data on the motorcycle manufacturer’s sales suggest that there has been a 95 percent growth in exports and a 16 percent decline in domestic sales bringing the total sales down by 14 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features

Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features

MG Gloster spied testing: What the Fortuner, Endeavour rival will offer

MG Gloster spied testing: What the Fortuner, Endeavour rival will offer

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Priced at Rs 6,700 more than outgoing BS4 model

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Priced at Rs 6,700 more than outgoing BS4 model

Policies for easier electric vehicle adoption in India

Policies for easier electric vehicle adoption in India

Ducati sells over 53,000 bikes in 2019: Panigale, Multistrada biggest contributors to growth

Ducati sells over 53,000 bikes in 2019: Panigale, Multistrada biggest contributors to growth

Bajaj Auto board approves Rajiv Bajaj's re-appointment as MD and CEO

Bajaj Auto board approves Rajiv Bajaj's re-appointment as MD and CEO

Honda Activa 5g vs Hero Pleasure+ BS4: Scooters with maximum discounts

Honda Activa 5g vs Hero Pleasure+ BS4: Scooters with maximum discounts

Next-generation BMW 7 Series to go electric: Petrol and diesel models to continue

Next-generation BMW 7 Series to go electric: Petrol and diesel models to continue

Land Rover kicks off Range Rover's 50th anniversary celebrations with massive snow art

Land Rover kicks off Range Rover's 50th anniversary celebrations with massive snow art