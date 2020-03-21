Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Royal Enfield deployed phase-wise strategies for production and distribution of BS4 inventory is scaled down, while simultaneously scaling up that of BS6 motorcycles.

Royal Enfield has announced that all of its Bs4 motorcycle stock has been sold out and that it will now only retail BS6 bikes starting 21 March. The company introduced BS6 compliant motorcycles in early January, with the Classic 350 dual-channel ABS being the first motorcycle to move to the new emission norms. The manufacturer has been able to ensure a seamless transition from BS4 to BS6 across its entire motorcycle portfolio across all its dealerships in India.

Royal Enfield deployed phase-wise strategies for production and distribution of BS4 inventory is scaled down, while simultaneously scaling up that of BS6 motorcycles. Starting 21 March 2020, all Royal Enfield stores across India will retail only BS6 motorcycles, thereby making RE one of the first automotive brands in India to fully transition to the new emission norms ahead of time.

Earlier this month, Royal Enfield announced its sales figures. It sold 1,89,143 motorcycles in this quarter, a decline of 2% from 1,93,164 motorcycles sold over the same period in the last financial year. The manufacturer reported a 1 percent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February.

Also read: Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 61,188 units last month as against 60,066 units in February 2019, up 2 percent. Exports declined 8 percent to 2,348 units as against 2,564 units in the same month previous year, it said.

The year-to-date data on the motorcycle manufacturer’s sales suggest that there has been a 95 percent growth in exports and a 16 percent decline in domestic sales bringing the total sales down by 14 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.