Royal Enfield Bobber design teased: 830cc V-Twin Bobber to unveil at EICMA today

Royal Enfield will be taking the wraps off its biggest displacement motorcycle today at EICMA motorcycle show in Milan. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer released a surprise teaser of a Bobber styled motorcycle a few days back and now with its official unveil only some hours away, the Bobber has been teased yet again. It will be powered by an 800cc plus V-Twin engine, making it Royal Enfield's most powerful motorcycle, which is expected to go in production next year.

Royal Enfield is yet to launch the 650 twins - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India and has already given fans yet another motorcycle to look forward to. The most recent teaser gives out a clear impression that the new motorcycle will be a Bobber.

According to recent reports, the new Royal Enfield Bobber will be powered by a new motorcycle powered by a V-Twin four-stroke engine sourced from Polaris Industries. The new Bobber is expected to get dual disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also likely to be on offer.

The new V-Twin engine will likely be liquid-cooled with a fuel injection. It will be the most powerful and modern Royal Enfield, which expected to be Bharat Stage VI compliant with a peak power output of about 80 bhp.

With the new engine, Royal Enfield is expected to introduce a new series of motorcycles which would eventually include Cafe Racers and Scramblers. Royal Enfield Bobber will be an interesting option for someone looking for a large displacement cruiser-style motorcycle but can't afford the likes of Triumph Bobber or Indian Scout Bobber.

Watch this space for more details on the new Royal Enfield Bobber as the unveiling happens at 2018 EICMA in Milan, Italy. In related news, Royal Enfield will be launching the much-awaited Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India on 14th November. The two bikes are expected to come at a competitive price point of close to Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom).