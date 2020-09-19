Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling: What is it and here’s how to participate

The Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling campaign that started on August 12 has received over 10,500 registrations.

By:September 19, 2020 10:52 AM

 

Royal Enfield is not a motorcycle brand; it’s a motorcycling brand. “A brand is at its most powerful when it can shape cultures and ideologies, and we are happy that a lot of our riders ride as a means of expression,” says Shubhranshu Singh, global head, Marketing, Royal Enfield. “Our brand is about being outdoors, about adventure, about expression.” That ‘expression’ has found a new meaning with the Art of Motorcycling campaign the company started on August 12 — to provide young riders and creators a platform to express their love for motorcycling through creative illustrations. In just over a month, Royal Enfield has received more than 10,500 registrations on Art of Motorcycling—40% entries from tier-1 cities, 60% from tier-2 and tier-3; 62% entries from non-owners and 38% from Royal Enfield motorcycle owners.

The top-five designs of this challenge will get featured on the official Royal Enfield merchandise, the winners will get Rs 30,000 each, and one lucky winner will earn an opportunity to intern with Royal Enfield. “Art of Motorcycling was conceptualised to fuel creativity amongst artists, creators and motorcycling enthusiasts by giving them an opportunity to express their love for ‘the motorcycling way of life’. Royal Enfield has always been a symbol of exploration and self-expression,” says Singh. “As a brand we wanted to reach out to a newer audience and also give them a canvas for self-expression. To empower the community and to elevate the riding culture, we are co-creating this merchandise with our community and the Gen Z that we’ve managed to reach out to through the campaign.”
What has also fuelled the success of Art of Motorcycling is the massive reach of Royal Enfield on the social media—Royal Enfield has the largest online motorcycle brand community in the world. “We currently have 76 lakh followers on social media, and this following has developed organically (because of the brand pull),” says Singh.

This reach is set to grow manifold, partly because of the company’s growing apparel business. Royal Enfield sells apparels, protective gear, jackets, shoes, belts, sunglasses and almost anything you can connect to motorcycling (these are sold on company stores, a dedicated website, platforms like Amazon and Myntra, and stores like Central). Puneet Sood, head, Apparel Business, Royal Enfield, says the apparel business helps foster a culture around motorcycling. “It is about reaching out to a much larger audience. In Art of Motorcycling, for example, we reached out not just to riders, but students as well.”

Art of Motorcycling, Singh adds, won’t be a one-off event. “There is an intention to continue it, especially after seeing the kind of response we have received. We aim to look at making it an annual affair, and under it there could be many smaller events,” he says. For a majority of Indians, a two-wheeler is a vehicle for commuting from point A to B. For many others, it is an aspiration. For a few, it is expression.

