Royal Enfield is all set to organise Continental GT Cup season 2, presented by the JK Tyre. The registrations will be open for this season on July 20, 2022 and close on July 27 2022. Featuring a new Pro-Am series format, India’s only retro-racing championship promises to be fiercer and more exciting than ever.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is accessible for new entrants as well as experienced racers. Participants will be able to register under one of two categories based on their eligibility criteria, Professionals or Amateurs.

There will be 25 professional racers and 75 amateur racers selected from the registered participants for the Rider Selection Programme at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on 12th August.

As per the regulations of the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI), the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 2 will consist of 3 rounds and 8 races with the first 2 being held at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, the first round from September 16-18 and the second round from October 28-30 followed by the Grand Finale from December 16-18, 2022 at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

Royal Enfield has retained everything under the skin of the Continental GT 650 stock motorcycle for this season and added a retro fairing, stiffer suspension, a more aggressive riding position, and stainless steel exhausts.

Harris Performance, who is having more than 40 years of motorcycle racing experience, have modified the Continental GT-R650, by equipping bespoke clip-on aluminium handlebars and rear footpegs tailor specially designed for race-ready motorcycle to offer a unique retro racing experience.

Additionally, it has sintered brake pads and brake callipers with insulated pistons for the harsh track racing environment.