Royal Enfield Anniversary Edition 650 Twins sold out in under 2 minutes: Here’s why

Royal Enfield sold 120 units of its limited-edition anniversary edition 650 Twins motorcycles in just under 2 minutes yesterday. A collector’s edition, launched in celebration of Royal Enfield’s rich and storied legacy, the 60 units of the Interceptor INT 650s and 60 units of the Continental GT 650s to be precise, received a staggering response from motorcycling enthusiasts across India. A total of these 120-anniversary edition motorcycles were available for customers on a first-come-first-serve basis. The sale started at 7:00 PM IST on 6th December, and all the bikes were sold within record time on www.royalenfield.com/120thedition i.e. the company’s official website where the sale took place.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Review:

The entire package included the anniversary edition motorcycles along with a special blacked-out Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycling Accessories kits as well as an extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year over and above the 3 year OEM warranty. The said limited-edition motorcycles will also be available for customers to buy in South-East Asia, the Americas, and European markets soon. The said limited-edition bikes saw a production run of just 480 units with 120 being allocated for India but these, as already mentioned, have been sold out entirely.

Mechanically, the limited edition models are the same as their respective standard counterparts. Though what makes these stand out is a black-golden colour scheme along with handcrafted brass tank badges that represent RE’s 120-year rich legacy. Other noteworthy changes include completely blacked-out components including engine, silencer and more. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

