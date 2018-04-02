Royal Enfield achieves highest ever sales in FY 2017-18: Sells over 8.20 lakh motorcycles

Chennai based premium motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has achieved its highest ever motorcycle sales in the recently concluded Financial Year 2017-18. The company sold a total of 8,20,492 units (including exports) in the period between April 2017-March 2018 and registered a growth of 23 per cent. Royal Enfield had sold 6,66,490 in the same period last financial year. In the Indian domestic market, Royal Enfield sold 8,01,230 units and exported 1,92,262 units.

Royal Enfield motorcycles with engine capacity of up to 350cc including the likes Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 dominated the sales by reporting a growth of 26 per cent. The combined sales of these motorcycles stood at 7,64,804 units as against 6,08,151 units sold in FY 2016-17. Royal Enfield motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 350cc including Royal Enfield Himalayan and other motorcycles sales declined by 5 per cent by selling 55,688 units.

The company recently launched the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X in the Indian market. In the coming months, Royal Enfield will launch its new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India. The modern twin motorcycles were first showcased at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan last year. Siddhartha Lal had said, “The Interceptor INT 650 carries forward the Royal Enfield legacy into the 21st century. While in its essence it retains the design and old-school character, it has all the underpinnings of a modern machine.

Royal Enfield 650 twin engine and the motorcycles have been developed at Royal Enfield’s new UK Technology Centre with collaboration with the engineering and design teams in Chennai, India.