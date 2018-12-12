Royal Enfield accessories: Transform your bike’s look for as low as Rs 500

Royal Enfield is the one motorcycle manufacturer which has longest been in continuous production ever since it first came to India in 1955. Ever since Royal Enfield fan club has grown to stellar numbers across the country. While most RE enthusiasts are perfectly happy with how their motorcycles look, some like to stand out. Accessories priced as low as Rs 500 can help you transform your motorcycle's look and are easily available on online portals in India. So, we're here to help. However, be very careful - the aftermarket accessories must not hinder your bike's performance or safety.

(Image: Amazon India)

The simplest way to transform the face of your Royal Enfield is to add a Halo ring in its headlamp cluster. A very minimalistic approach to improving the motorcycle's look, a Halo ring is basically a ring of light in the headlamp cluster that is available at a price of about Rs 3500. Another addition can be fog lamps priced around Rs 500, that not only look good but also serve a purpose during foggy days.

Royal Enfield accessories are easily available on online shopping portals like Amazon. Another minimalistic one is a windshield, which does look good and protects the rider from headwinds. Another little trinket to change the look is a chrome finish headlamp grill. A windshield will set you back about Rs 2200-3000 and the headlamp grill costs about Rs 500-1000, depending upon the quality. (Image: Amazon India)

(Image: above: Amazon, below: Ebay)

A grown-up way to improve your Royal Enfield's personality is to swap the stock wheels with better-looking alloy wheels. A pair of such wheels will cost you as low as Rs 9000. Another cheap and quirky accessory we came across were handlebar end LED turn signals that are easily available at about Rs 1000.

Buy a watch for yourself, why not get on for your motorcycle as well. A basic handlebar watch is priced at about Rs 600. If you happen to be a tourer and ride far and long, having Google Maps within easy reach will help. A mobile phone stand for a motorcycle handlebar is available at about Rs 600 to 900.

Besides these, or rather before investing in these, invest in good riding gear. Royal Enfield happens to have a wide collection of riding jackets, pants, gloves and helmets listed on its website. The manufacturer now also allows personalisation of gear. Royal Enfield also has a collection of saddle-bags that look good and definitely are very utilitarian.