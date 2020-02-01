Royal Enfield 500 cc bikes to be discontinued starting April: Classic 500 Tribute Black announced!

Royal Enfield on Friday said it has decided to stop selling of its famous 500 cc bikes such as Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird in India, effective April 1, 2020. The company said it will retail these motorcycles only till March 31 in India. However, these bikes will continue to be exported to global markets. Launched in 2008, these bikes have been the company’s hallmark and echoed Royal Enfield's tradition of the long-stroke character. These 500 cc motorcycles have been the genesis of the Classic 350 as we know it today, and have been instrumental in Royal Enfield’s success across the world, said a press release here.

As per SIAM data, for the April-December 2019 period, domestic sales of these 500 cc bikes sharply dropped to 16,543 units as compared to 30,219 units in the year-ago period. In December, domestic sales were much lower at 365 units, compared with 1,766 units sold in December 2018, Siam data show. Royal Enfield said these motorcycles will be the last in India to carry the iconic long-stroke single cylinder UCE 500 cc engine and will be exclusively made to order in a limited production run. Each of the motorcycles will carry a hallmark commemorative `End of Build' serial numbered plaque making it unique to its owner. These motorcycles will be made available through a limited time online sale on February 10.

While the Classic 500 Tribute Black limited edition will go on sale online on February 10, Royal Enfield will continue to introduce motorcycles imbibed with the legacy of resilience, timeless appeal and distinctive build. The online sale has already begun for the same, the release said. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black limited edition motorcycles will bear the distinguished and iconic pin-stripe just like the Classic 500.