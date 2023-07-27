Royal Enfield 350 Bobber caught testing: 5 things to know

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber spied testing and here are five things you need to know about the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield is planning several new launches based on its existing 650cc and 350cc platforms. The latest to make the news is a bobber-styled motorcycle, that has been spied on several occasions. This hints at a new product that will soon go on sale.

However, the pictures do reveal a lot about the motorcycle and here are 5 things you need to know about the upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber 350.

Royal Enfield Bobber: Platform and design

Based on the spy pics of the upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber, the motorcycle seems to be based on the same platform that underpins the Meteor 350. The Bobber gets forward-set foot pegs, an ape-hanger handlebar, split seats, and blacked-out engine components. The round headlight adds to the overall bobber style of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Bobber: Engine specifications

Powering the Bobber will be Royal Enfield’s new J-Series engine that powers the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, and Classic 350. The 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor makes 20bhp and 27Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of performance, expect the Bobber to be identical to the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Bobber: Equipment and features

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber will share components with other motorcycles from the RE stable such as telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, spoked wheels, LED headlight, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The pillion seat could be an optional accessory, but overall, the Bobber is ‘sufficiently’ equipped.

Royal Enfield Bobber: Competition

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber sits in a segment that has few competitors. The primary competition will be from the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Perak, while the Keeway V302C is also a competitor. However, Royal Enfield’s name on a 350cc motorcycle will take the RE Bobber right to the top in terms of sales.

Royal Enfield Bobber: India launch

The Royal Enfield Bobber is in its testing phase, but the motorcycle looks complete from the pictures. We can expect Royal Enfield to launch the Bobber towards the end of this year, and when launched, expect the upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber to carry a price tag of around Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom.