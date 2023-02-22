River Indie e-scooter launched at Rs 1,25,000, comes with 200kg load capacity

The Indie has a top speed of 90kmph and comes with a claimed real-world range of 120km (on Eco mode).

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up River has showcased its first product offering called the Indie e-scooter, which it claims is the SUV of scooters. The e-scooter which is available for pre-orders is priced at Rs 1,25,000 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) post the FAME II subsidy, which the company has currently applied for.

According to the start-up the e-scooter was conceived through a design-first approach at its R&D facility in Bengaluru. It says the Indie will brings a new design offering with many unique features such as the largest storage space of 55-litres (43 litre boot space and 12 litre glove box). The e-scooter has a peak power of 6.7kW that can achieve a top speed of 90kmph, 18 degrees of gradeability, a 4kWh battery provides a claimed real world-range of 120km (on Eco mode).

As is the case with most e-scooters it has three riding mode – Eco, Ride and Rush. The Indie can be charged upto 80 percent in 5 hours using a standard charger.

The e-scooter features 14-inch wheels, the first in the e-scooter segment in India, which allows a higher riding position, better rideability and manoeouvarability on variety of road conditions. It has a lock & load pannier-stays on the sides offer an array of customisation options to serve different purposes for customers.

In terms of design, it features a signature twin beam headlamps and a unique tail lamp design to give the e-scooter a distinct look. The motorcycle-inspired clip-on handlebar provides better handling and stability, which also protects the e-scooter panels in the event of a fall.

To support a variety of riders, the riding position is designed to accommodate individuals of different heights. It claims to come with the longest and widest seat in the segment, which provides higher comfort. The Indie also sports a front food peg, a first in the scooter segment in India. A twin rear hydraulic suspension and telescopic front suspension add to the comfort.

The deliveries are expected to start in August 2023.