Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India’s top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Most fuel-efficient bikes in India: These make the most sense now with the rising fuel prices across the country. Here are the top five options that you can consider.

Rising fuel prices are a worry for almost all motorists these days. The petrol prices have seen an increment for the third consecutive day in India. After the latest price revision, the petrol price in New Delhi is Rs 90.99 a litre while in Mumbai, it is Rs 97.34/litre, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s official website. That said, the prices are set to touch the century mark if this continues, and hence, a need for a vehicle arises that promises minimum running costs. And since a majority of the population rides a two-wheeler in India, we bring the five most fuel-efficient bikes in this article that come to your rescue amid this painful fuel price hike scenario.

5. Hero Splendor Plus – 80 kmpl

The country’s best-selling motorcycle is also one of the top five most fuel-efficient ones. With over two decades of its journey in India, the Splendor Plus is still going strong and its high mileage is one of the prime reasons. The Hero Splendor Plus has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 80 kmpl, which is great considering the current tough times in terms of rising fuel prices. Hero Splendor Plus price in India currently starts at Rs 62,535 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Hero Super Splendor – 83 kmpl

Things at the number four spot are a bit interesting. The reason being, it is captured by a 125cc bike. The Hero Super Splendor has an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 83 kmpl and this is certainly an impressive number for a 125cc motorcycle. The Super Splendor is currently on sale in India for a starting price of Rs 71,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The more premium disc brake variant demands around Rs 3,500 more.

3. Bajaj Platina 110 – 84 kmpl

Bajaj Platina that happens to be the Pune-based manufacturer’s best-selling bike gets the third spot in this list. The 110cc Bajaj Platina has an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 84 kmpl. Bajaj Platina 110 is currently available at the company’s showrooms across the country for a starting price of Rs 63,424 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. TVS Star City Plus – 85 kmpl

The TVS Star City Plus sits at the number two spot in this list of most fuel-efficient bikes in India. The stylish 110cc commuter from the Hosur-based manufacturer has an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 85 kmpl. TVS Star City Plus’ price in India starts at Rs 66,895 (ex-showroom, Delhi) at present and the motorcycle is available at the showrooms across India in both, monotone and dual-tone paint schemes.

1. Bajaj CT100 – 104 kmpl

Bajaj’s entry-level commuter bike comes at the top in the list as it offers an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 104 kmpl. That said, this motorcycle is the only one in the country at present to offer an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency of 100 plus. What makes the Bajaj CT100 even more sensible at this time is the fact that it is also one of the most affordable bikes that you can buy in India at the moment. The bike can be yours for a price of Rs 49,152 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the alloy wheels kick start variant.

