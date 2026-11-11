Riding the Hero XPulse 200 4V to Lake Como in Italy

In 2025, I swept past the alpine curves of Northern Italy towards Lake Como on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally. It was a masterclass in Italian power, but last week I returned on an entirely different machine: the Hero XPulse 200 4V.
Retailing at €2,990, taking a 200cc Indian adventure tourer onto European roads dominated by high-displacement motorcycles felt like a bold experiment. Yet, traversing the scenic non-toll routes from Milan to Como proved that pure riding pleasure does not always require big bikes – and smaller ones can be a lot more fun.
Wavy alpine roads
Navigating the regional state highways, where speed limits cap at 70-80 km/h, the XPulse 200 4V was in its element. The 199.6cc, oil-cooled, 4-valve single-cylinder engine delivered linear torque through every hairpin turn. What surprised me most was its alpine composure – it negotiated both sweeping road bends and tight elevation shifts without any perceptible loss of power. On the shores of Lake Como, framed by opulent lakeside villas and misty mountain slopes, I parked it beside a BMW R 12 G/S. Despite sitting next to a flagship ADV with six times the engine size and a price tag up to eight times higher, the XPulse held its own. With its upright posture, wire-spoke wheels, and tall front beak, it looked remarkably smart next to the BMW, rather than puny.
A 130 km/h expressway
Getting onto the Autostrada (Italian expressways) for the return leg presented the true test. With big cars overtaking me at 130-140 km/h, the XPulse settled into the rightmost lane at 110-120 km/h. While the engine worked hard, the functional front windscreen deflected windblast, saving me from chest fatigue. Naturally, light weight has its trade-offs: when massive trucks thundered past me at 130 km/h, crosswinds caused a noticeable shaking – although the bike felt stable, it didn’t have the rock-solid stability of 1200cc tourers.
Fuel efficiency
Where the XPulse completely stole the spotlight, however, was fuel efficiency. Returning over 40 km/litre, its range was astonishing. While a riding companion on a 1200cc heavyweight had to hunt for a petrol station after running almost dry, and was visibly anxious, the XPulse kept rolling smoothly – without giving me anxiety.
Upon reaching Milan, the verdict was clear. Big motorcycles can dominate on Autostradas and Autobahns, but for 80-90% of real-world touring scenarios – exploring countryside twisties, navigating ancient cobblestones, and enjoying scenic lake drives – a light and frugal 200cc motorcycle gets the job done with grace. Hero has engineered a lightweight adventurer that can proudly stand tall, even in the heartland of European motorcycling, and which surprisingly looks cool parked on the banks of Lake Como.