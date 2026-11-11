Riding the Hero XPulse 200 4V to Lake Como in Italy

Discover the Hero XPulse 200 4V’s impressive performance and fuel efficiency on Northern Italy’s Alpine roads, proving that small displacement bikes offer thrilling adventure touring without the hefty price or size.

In 2025, I swept past the alpine curves of Northern Italy towards Lake Como on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally. It was a masterclass in Italian power, but last week I returned on an entirely different machine: the Hero XPulse 200 4V.

Retailing at €2,990, taking a 200cc Indian adventure tourer onto European roads dominated by high-displacement motorcycles felt like a bold experiment. Yet, traversing the scenic non-toll routes from Milan to Como proved that pure riding pleasure does not always require big bikes – and smaller ones can be a lot more fun.

Wavy alpine roads

Navigating the regional state highways, where speed limits cap at 70-80 km/h, the XPulse 200 4V was in its element. The 199.6cc, oil-cooled, 4-valve single-cylinder engine delivered linear torque through every hairpin turn. What surprised me most was its alpine composure – it negotiated both sweeping road bends and tight elevation shifts without any perceptible loss of power. On the shores of Lake Como, framed by opulent lakeside villas and misty mountain slopes, I parked it beside a BMW R 12 G/S. Despite sitting next to a flagship ADV with six times the engine size and a price tag up to eight times higher, the XPulse held its own. With its upright posture, wire-spoke wheels, and tall front beak, it looked remarkably smart next to the BMW, rather than puny.

A 130 km/h expressway

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Getting onto the Autostrada (Italian expressways) for the return leg presented the true test. With big cars overtaking me at 130-140 km/h, the XPulse settled into the rightmost lane at 110-120 km/h. While the engine worked hard, the functional front windscreen deflected windblast, saving me from chest fatigue. Naturally, light weight has its trade-offs: when massive trucks thundered past me at 130 km/h, crosswinds caused a noticeable shaking – although the bike felt stable, it didn’t have the rock-solid stability of 1200cc tourers.

Fuel efficiency

Where the XPulse completely stole the spotlight, however, was fuel efficiency. Returning over 40 km/litre, its range was astonishing. While a riding companion on a 1200cc heavyweight had to hunt for a petrol station after running almost dry, and was visibly anxious, the XPulse kept rolling smoothly – without giving me anxiety.

Upon reaching Milan, the verdict was clear. Big motorcycles can dominate on Autostradas and Autobahns, but for 80-90% of real-world touring scenarios – exploring countryside twisties, navigating ancient cobblestones, and enjoying scenic lake drives – a light and frugal 200cc motorcycle gets the job done with grace. Hero has engineered a lightweight adventurer that can proudly stand tall, even in the heartland of European motorcycling, and which surprisingly looks cool parked on the banks of Lake Como.