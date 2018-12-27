Riding on footpath will now land you in trouble: Traffic Police cautions offenders

If you are one of those riders who ride his or her two-wheeler on footpath during peak traffic hours to avoid congestion, this habit might land you up in trouble soon. A biker who was riding on the footpath was stopped and fined by the Traffic Police. The cop on duty also recorded a video of the same as a proof. Halsoor Traffic Police has tweeted an incident in which a biker was riding on the footpath due to which his motorcycle was seized. The traffic Police department also mentioned that riding on the footpath will lead to the seizure of vehicle, suspension of driving license and an arrest procedure. Numerous two-wheeler riders can be seen riding on footpaths on a daily basis during peak hours, especially in the crowded cities. The Traffic Police also uploaded a receipt that shows the rider Md Younus had to pay a fine of Rs 2,500 for the act.

ಪಾದಚಾರಿ ಮಾರ್ಗದ ಮೇಲೆ ವಾಹನ ಚಾಲನೆ ಮಾಡಿದಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ರಿಮಿನಲ್ ಕೇಸ್, ವಾಹನ ಜಪ್ತಿ, ದಸ್ತಗಿರಿ ಕ್ರಮ ಮತ್ತು ಡಿಎಲ್ ಅಮಾನತ್ತು!!

ಇದು ತಿಳುವಳಿಕೆ ಅಲ್ಲ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ!!

Riding on footpath? Be ready to face a criminal case, seizure of vehicle, arrest procedure & suspension of DL.

Not an information but a caution pic.twitter.com/hAhTTQT3o4 — HALASOOR TRAFFIC BTP (@halasoortrfps) November 20, 2018

Since the traffic police are usually busy during the peak hours in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic, the cops are not able to keep a check on the riders riding on the footpath. The latest move by the traffic Police indeed deserves an applaud and the traffic police department of more cities should implement the same. Footpaths are meant to be used by the pedestrians only and two-wheeler riders should not use the said pathways irrespective of how tight the traffic is. Riding on footpaths can be dangerous for both, the rider and the pedestrians.

Also, if one of the two falls on the road due to a mishap, he or she is also in the danger of being hit by a vehicle. Express Drives urges its readers to ride responsibly and always follow traffic rules and regulations to ensure safety on the roads. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!