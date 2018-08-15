Riding a Bajaj V15 to India-Pakistan Wagah border to celebrate Independence Day

Freedom and motorcycles have a never-ending relationship. The moment you sit on a bike, it injects a feeling inside you that the whole world is yours for the taking. The wind in your hair and the sense of liberty that you can enjoy on a motorcycle cannot be felt inside the closed cabin of a car. In fact, the emotion is so surreal that motorcyclists have compared motorcycling to therapies and meditation that helps one to attain complete peace of mind. Without any doubt, I strongly support the aforementioned theory for the simple reason that I have experienced it too. As India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today, we at Express Drives decided to take this freedom mantra a bit too seriously and celebrate it in our own way.

So, we embarked on a motorcycle journey from Amritsar to the India-Pakistan border, well known as the Wagah border. The motorcycle that we chose for this special journey was the Bajaj V15 and there are multiple reasons that support our selection. First and foremost, it has been made on Indian soil that too, by an Indian manufacturer. Another reason is, of course, the INS Vikrant connect that not only helped Bajaj as a good marketing strategy but at the same time, gives its buyer the feeling of a true 'Indian' and a constant reminder that he owns a precious piece from the past.

Golden Temple in Amritsar looks majestic at night

Going into the details, the prime highlight of the Bajaj V15, apart from its urban cruiser like styling is that it has the metal of India's warship hero INS Vikrant that made a heroic contribution during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. INS Vikrant was commissioned as the first aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy and was finally decommissioned in January 1997. In November 2014, the ship was scrapped and Bajaj Auto decided to purchase the metal and use it in the making of V15.

During our well-spent weekend in the beautiful city of Amritsar, after visiting the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh, we decided to start our journey to Wagah the next afternoon. The entry at Wagah border starts at 4 PM and for this reason, the local people advised us to leave by 3 PM. However, in order to make the most of this journey, we left our hotel a couple of hours before the suggested time.

Bajaj V15 enjoying the ride on the Grand Trunk Road

The best part was that our hotel was on the Grand Trunk Road which meant that our destination was located at the end point in India. The historic Grand Trunk Road happens to be one of Asia's oldest and longest roads starting from Bangladesh to West Bengal in India, passing from Amritsar. From there onwards, the road continues towards Lahore and Peshawar in Pakistan and terminates in Kabul, Afghanistan. For this reason, riding on the Grand Trunk road in itself gave a special feeling. One good thing about this road is that despite being one of the oldest roads in Asia, it is very well maintained.

The road during daytime was almost empty with a subtle amount of traffic that gave us the liberty of enjoying our ride without any worries. After a few kilometres, you will notice a statue of a warrior on a horse that marks the end of the Amritsar city. Beyond that lies a beautiful stretch with tall trees on both roads and you will see mind soothing greenery as far as your eyes could see. After a quick lunch and some photo clicking, we started the journey again.

Bajaj V15 a couple of kilmoteres before the Attari-Wagah border

Apart from the open and free-flowing Grand Trunk road, the decent performance of the Bajaj V15 was an add-on that helped us enjoy the journey even more. The motorcycle gets a 150cc engine that is paired to a five-speed transmission, developing 12 bhp of power and 13 Nm of torque. All thanks to the torquey nature of the engine, the motorcycle offered quick acceleration and a solid pick up. With the wide handlebar and well-padded seat, the bike offers a comfortable riding position too, which is a boon for long distances.

Coming back to our journey, upon passing a few more kilometres, our eyes got stuck on a roadside board that was showing the distance of Islamabad and the India-Pakistan border and all of a sudden, the patriotic Indian in me screamed in joy. As we moved further, we finally saw the Indian tricolour touching the sky at the border and after passing another kilometer and an army booth, we could see the massive stadium building of India standing proudly in front of Pakistan.

The massive stadium building of India at the Wagah border

After parking the motorcycle, we were all set to enter the venue. As already mentioned, the entry starts at 4 PM and despite the scorching heat, the enthusiasm of the visitors was worth watching. After entering the venue, there is a stretch that needs to be covered before you enter the main stadium. Once you enter the main building, you can see Pakistan right in front of you separated by the line for which we had come this far.

The main parade event at the Attari border starts at 6.30 PM which means we had plenty of time. The weather had started to cool now and black clouds were hovering in the sky hinting at some showers. The atmosphere was pure electric and with Indians shouting slogans like Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jay, the air was filled with patriotism and joy. The temperature was still annoying but thankfully, it started raining after a few minutes. While some people took rain as their enemy and came under the stadium roof, others decided to enjoy it to the fullest. The DJ also seemed to enjoy the situation and was playing patriotic tracks adding his own beats.

Some school children entered the parade pathway after a few minutes and formed a line. The idea was to take the Indian flag and run towards Pakistan and wave it by holding up in the air. After that, people were invited to dance on the pathway and this idea gathered the attention of even the Pakistani spectators. Now, it was time for the main parade event to start. After the introduction of BSF (Border Security Force), their soldiers started to march towards the border and the under the most interesting part, the soldiers of the two countries march towards each other and shake hands.

The Bajaj V15 played an important role in this journey and we came back with a lot of memories. While the relations between the two countries improve or not is a matter of time, the Attari border is a place that every Indian should definitely visit in his or her lifetime.

On that note, team Express Drives wishes its readers a very happy Independence Day. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!